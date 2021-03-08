The Lucerne Grass project on 6 000 hectares in the Chilonga area in Chiredzi South by Dendairy is expected to generate US$60 million according to reports by The Herald in March 2021.

Details

As a result of the lucerne grass project, the land use in Chilonga changed from communal to commercial land. The government said a new railway line would be built in the area to link Chilonga and the Nandi-Sango line.

The railway according to reports would be used to export grass to niche markets in Dubai and China via Mozambique.

Modern roads would also be built in the area with Dendairy also set to fund construction of an all-weather bridge across Runde River on the road which links Chiredzi Town to Chikombedzi via Chilonga.

A huge factory would be built to process the lucerne grass for export therefore creating employment.[1]

Controversy

In March 2021 there was an outcry following reports that thousands of families faced eviction. The reports were disputed by Ezra Chadzamira who said villagers in the area earmarked for the project by Dendairy would be incorporated into the project and empowered as out-growers in line with Vision 2030.

Chadzamira said only a few families would be moved from their homes to pave way for some developments under the project, but will still be settled within the same area to benefit from the project. Chadzamira said:

"We don’t know the motive behind those who are saying Chilonga people will be removed from their ancestral land to pave way for a project to grow grass. We have made sure that our people will benefit as out-growers and Government will not abandon its people. We made consultations from the lower levels right up to the political leadership and chiefs, but there are some who are trying to make political capital out of these consultations and spreading falsehoods.”

