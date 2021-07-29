Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 25: Line 25:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Chimanimani''' is a Town located in [[Manicaland Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
+
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
It is home to about 2,752 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
+
It is home to about 2 752 people.  
  
 +
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 37: Line 38:
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Rhodesia]]
 
* [[Rhodesia]]
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
 
* [[Masvingo Province]]
 
* [[Matabeleland North Province]]
 
* [[Matabeleland South Province]]
 
* [[Harare]]
 
* [[Bulawayo]]
 
 
* [[Mutare]]
 
* [[Mutare]]
 
* [[Masvingo]]
 
* [[Masvingo]]
Line 59: Line 54:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:39, 29 July 2021

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 2 752 people.

See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

Articles You Might Like





References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimanimani&oldid=108860"