Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
It is home to about 2 752 people.
It is home to about 2 752 people.
|+
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
Revision as of 13:24, 29 July 2021
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 2 752 people.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.