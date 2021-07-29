Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"

Page Discussion
 
Line 30: Line 30:
 
It is home to about 2 752 people.  
 
It is home to about 2 752 people.  
  
 +
See [[Biriiri High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 13:34, 29 July 2021

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

Articles You Might Like





References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimanimani&oldid=108894"