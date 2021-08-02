Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 2 752 people.
See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.