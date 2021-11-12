Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"

Page Discussion
 
Line 25: Line 25:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
+
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]].
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
Line 34: Line 37:
 
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
{| class="pintablefloat" 
 
|+Articles You Might Like
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Rhodesia]]
 
* [[Mutare]]
 
* [[Masvingo]]
 
|}
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
  

Latest revision as of 08:53, 12 November 2021

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orney. [1]

Population

It is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.



References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimanimani&oldid=112150"