'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]]
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]]
==Population==
==Population==
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 08:53, 12 November 2021
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town in Manicaland Province.
History
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orney. [1]
Population
It is home to about 2 752 people.
See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"