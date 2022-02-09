Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
}}
}}
|−
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]].
==History==
==History==
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Latest revision as of 07:52, 9 February 2022
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.
History
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orney. [1]
Population
It is home to about 2 752 people.
See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.
Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"