'''Chimanimani''' is a town in [[Manicaland Province]].  
'''Chimanimani''' is a town and district in [[Manicaland Province]].  
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>
  
 
Latest revision as of 07:52, 9 February 2022

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orney. [1]

Population

It is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.


References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
