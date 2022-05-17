Pindula

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
The town is home to about 2 752 people.  
  
 
See [[Biriiri High School]]. <br/>
See [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
The '''1985''' general election returned to [[parliament]]:
* [[Simon Musutani Sithole]] Zanu PF - 34 733 votes.
* [[Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo]] Zanu - 9 742 votes.
* [[Oscar Tashora Mandipaza]] PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.
  
 
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>

Chimanimani
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Population

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

The 1985 general election returned to parliament:

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.


References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
