==History==
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, . <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
==Population==
is home to about 2 752 people.
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.
History
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]
Population
The town is home to about 2 752 people.
See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.
The 1985 general election returned to parliament:
- Simon Musutani Sithole Zanu PF - 34 733 votes.
- Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo Zanu - 9 742 votes.
- Oscar Tashora Mandipaza PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.
Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"