The [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] returned to [[parliament]]:  
* [[Simon Musutani Sithole]] Zanu PF - 34 733 votes.
* [[Simon Musutani Sithole]] [[Zanu PF]] - 34 733 votes.
* [[Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo]] [[ZANU]] - 9 742 votes.
 
* [[Oscar Tashora Mandipaza]] PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.  
  

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Population

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.


References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
