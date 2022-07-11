Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 42: Line 42:
 
* [[Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo]] [[ZANU]] - 9 742 votes.
 
* [[Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo]] [[ZANU]] - 9 742 votes.
 
* [[Oscar Tashora Mandipaza]] PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.  
 
* [[Oscar Tashora Mandipaza]] PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.  
 +
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chimanimani''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Michael Mataure]] of Zanu PF with 10 687 votes,
 +
* [[Lucky Maringapasi]] of ZUM with 1 158 votes,
 +
* [[Tinarwo Mwazviwanza]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 545 votes,
 +
* [[Kingdom Sithole]], Independent, with 282 votes.
 +
Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %
  
 
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>
 
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 08:16, 11 July 2022

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Population

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.


References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimanimani&oldid=118835"