Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Population

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.

See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.

See Mutambara High School.

See Nhedziwa Secondary School.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Michael Mataure of Zanu PF with 10 687 votes,

Lucky Maringapasi of ZUM with 1 158 votes,

Tinarwo Mwazviwanza of ZANU–Ndonga with 545 votes,

Kingdom Sithole, Independent, with 282 votes.

Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.







