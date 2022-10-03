Pindula

Latest revision as of 13:41, 3 October 2022

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Population/Government

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.


References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
