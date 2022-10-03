Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
==Population==
==Population==
The town is home to about 2 752 people.
* [[Kingdom Sithole]], Independent, with 282 votes.
Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>
Chimanimani
|Population
(2009)
|2,752
Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.
History
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]
Population/Government
The town is home to about 2 752 people.
See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.
The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:
- Simon Musutani Sithole Zanu PF - 34 733 votes.
- Maziwanza Nason Tinarwo ZANU - 9 742 votes.
- Oscar Tashora Mandipaza PF-ZAPU - 803 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:
- Michael Mataure of Zanu PF with 10 687 votes,
- Lucky Maringapasi of ZUM with 1 158 votes,
- Tinarwo Mwazviwanza of ZANU–Ndonga with 545 votes,
- Kingdom Sithole, Independent, with 282 votes.
Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:
- Roy Leslie Bennett of MDC with 11 410 votes,
- Munacho Thomas Mutezo of Zanu PF with 8 072 votes,
- Hardwell Dumisani Kundhlande of ZANU (Ndonga) with 543 votes.
Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"