The town is home to about 2 752 people.

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

Population/Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Michael Mataure of Zanu PF with 10 687 votes,

Lucky Maringapasi of ZUM with 1 158 votes,

Tinarwo Mwazviwanza of ZANU–Ndonga with 545 votes,

Kingdom Sithole, Independent, with 282 votes.

Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Roy Leslie Bennett of MDC with 11 410 votes,

Munacho Thomas Mutezo of Zanu PF with 8 072 votes,

Hardwell Dumisani Kundhlande of ZANU (Ndonga) with 543 votes.

Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.







