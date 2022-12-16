Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimanimani"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 30: Line 30:
 
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
 
The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar [[Moodie]], who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
==Population/Government==
+
==Infrastructure==
 
The town is home to about 2 752 people.  
 
The town is home to about 2 752 people.  
  
Line 38: Line 38:
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 +
==Government==
 
The [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] returned to [[parliament]]:  
 
The [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] returned to [[parliament]]:  
 
* [[Simon Musutani Sithole]] [[Zanu PF]] - 34 733 votes.
 
* [[Simon Musutani Sithole]] [[Zanu PF]] - 34 733 votes.
Line 54: Line 55:
 
* [[Munacho Thomas Mutezo]] of Zanu PF with 8 072 votes,
 
* [[Munacho Thomas Mutezo]] of Zanu PF with 8 072 votes,
 
* [[Hardwell Dumisani Kundhlande]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 543 votes.  
 
* [[Hardwell Dumisani Kundhlande]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 543 votes.  
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chimanimani East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Samuel Undenge]] of Zanu PF with 12 514 votes or 72.34 percent,
 +
* [[Isaac Sithole]] of MDC–T with 4 785 votes or 27.66 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''17 299 votes'''
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chimanimani West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Munacho Mutezo]] of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent,
 +
* [[Lynette Karenyi]] of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent,
 +
* [[Guide Dube]] of MDC–N with 598 votes or 3.36 percent,
 +
* 1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''17 781 votes'''
 +
  
 
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>
 
'''Chimanimani''' Local Government is [[Chimanimani RDC]]. <br/>
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Chimanimani, Manicaland Province, Zimbabwean Places- Pindula, local knowledge
+
|title=Chimanimani
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia Manicaland Province, Zimbabwean Places, Zimbabwe, Places, Towns and Cities.
+
|keywords=Manicaland Province,Moodie,Melsetter,Eastern Highlands,Mountains
|description=
+
|description=Place
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 08:40, 16 December 2022

Chimanimani
Population
 (2009)
2,752

Chimanimani is a town and district in Manicaland Province.

History

The town was settled by Thomas and Dunbar Moodie, who came from the Orkney Islands. pre-Independence it was called Melsetter, after a settlement on Long Hope Sound, Ile of Hoy, Orkney. [1]

Infrastructure

The town is home to about 2 752 people.

See Biriiri High School.
See Lydia Chimonyo Secondary.
See Mutambara High School.
See Nhedziwa Secondary School.

Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 074 voters or 39.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani East returned to Parliament:

Total 17 299 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani West returned to Parliament:

  • Munacho Mutezo of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent,
  • Lynette Karenyi of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent,
  • Guide Dube of MDC–N with 598 votes or 3.36 percent,
  • 1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.

Total 17 781 votes


Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC.

References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimanimani&oldid=121828"