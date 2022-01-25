'''Chimanimani National Park''' is situated along the eastern boundary of [[Chimanimani]] district (bordering Mozambique) in an area of rugged mountain terrain, enhanced by many spectacular gorges and high peaks rising to 2436m. There are several streams cascading through the mountain formations as well as numerous mountain springs.

Featured Attractions

The Mountain Hut Chimanimani Mountains

There is a hut at 1630m above sea level that is not furnished. This hut acts as a refuge and rest point. It may be used on a communal basis and cannot be used by an individual party exclusively. The ablution and cooking facilities are ideal for up to 20 visitors. However, daring visitors have the option of spending the night in either Terry’s or Peter’s caves (disused mine shafts).

Hikers to the summit are usually encouraged to take either of two routes. Experienced hikers will find The Bailly’s Folly a worthwhile challenge, while the aspiring hikers are best advised to take The Banana Grove.

Campsites

Visitors are also allowed to camp free of charge anywhere within the park except at the Base Camp. However, it should be noted that such camping is at the visitors’ own risk.

The Base Camp

The Base Camp is available for limited numbers of visitors wishing to spend the night at the foot of the Mountains. There is a car park, an information office and ablution facilities at the base camp.

Visitors will have to pay the prevailing camping rates for use of this facility.

Picnic Sites

Bridal Veil Falls Chimanimani Bridal Veil

A picnic site is located at the base of the Bridal Veil Falls in The Eland Sanctuary. The sanctuary itself offers spectacular views of the Porkpie mountain range and The Bridal Veil Falls which plunge 50 metres down into a base about 10 metres wide.

The Corner Camp

Hikers who do not like the physical challenge posed by the trails to the mountain hut may prefer this area. This area borders the Chikukwa rural village. Visitors can relax at the picnic site at the base of the Muhohwa Falls or take a plunge in the cool crocodile free pools along the Muhohwa River.



