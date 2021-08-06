<blockquote> Ashely (16), of Tiya Secondary School in Chimanimani District in Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe had to stop going to school for about six months in 2019, when three quarters of her school infrastructure was destroyed by Cyclone Idai devastation in March 2019. Cyclone Idai caused loss of lives, livelihoods, and a disruption in the education system of many schools in Ashely’s area. </blockquote>

''New hope for Chimanimani School pupils after a new block is built'', ''ActionAid'', '''20 May 2021''' https : //zimbabwe . actionaid.org/stories/2021/new-hope-chimanimani-school-pupils-after-new-block-built

The immediate focus of the Joy Education Trust is '''Chimanimani Secondary School''', where John and Joy Lowe spent their last years teaching. The school, which goes from Form I to 6, has an enrolment of 721 pupils, 355 of these girls. The school is a stones’ throw from Ngangu, the high density suburb of Chimanimani worst affected by the cyclone, which destroyed a number of teachers houses. Seven learners died during the cyclone. 100 learners lost their parents and all their possessions. 70% of learners are unable to afford the fees of RTG 150 per annum for Forms 1-4 and RTG 192 per annum for forms 5-6. Learners in debt are not able to take their exams, resulting in a high drop-out rate. In '''2018''' six young women dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy. </blockquote>

Chimanimani Secondary School is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: , Ward 15, Chimanimani

Telephone: 0262321, +27 73 324 5401

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

The Joy Education Trust (Jet), joyeducationtrust@gmail.com, https://joyeducationtrust.wordpress.com/chimanimani-secondary-school/

The immediate focus of the Joy Education Trust is Chimanimani Secondary School, where John and Joy Lowe spent their last years teaching. The school, which goes from Form I to 6, has an enrolment of 721 pupils, 355 of these girls. The school is a stones’ throw from Ngangu, the high density suburb of Chimanimani worst affected by the cyclone, which destroyed a number of teachers houses. Seven learners died during the cyclone. 100 learners lost their parents and all their possessions. 70% of learners are unable to afford the fees of RTG 150 per annum for Forms 1-4 and RTG 192 per annum for forms 5-6. Learners in debt are not able to take their exams, resulting in a high drop-out rate. In 2018 six young women dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy.

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

New hope for Chimanimani School pupils after a new block is built, ActionAid, 20 May 2021 https://zimbabwe.actionaid.org/stories/2021/new-hope-chimanimani-school-pupils-after-new-block-built