Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimbizayi Sanyangare"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Chimbizayi Ezekiel Caleb Sanyangare''' was and early nationalist. He was elected to the House of Assembly for Manicaland as a Zanu PF member. * '''1963''' - Active...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:43, 6 January 2022

Chimbizayi Ezekiel Caleb Sanyangare was and early nationalist. He was elected to the House of Assembly for Manicaland as a Zanu PF member.

  • 1963 - Active with Zanu in Salisbury
  • 1971 - Maintained Zanu contacts in Malawi
  • 1972 - Joined Zanu steering committee in UK
  • 1979 - Attended Lancaster House Conference.
  • 1980 - Zanu PF MP, Manicaland
  • 1981 - Member of Economic Planning and Development Sub-Committee, Nyautare Area. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 27 July 1939, Nyanga.
Father herbalist and wagon driver. Mother devout Anglican Church member. Last born of three children.
Marriage: to Patricia Matsvyi from Hwedza. They have two children.

School / Education

Primary: St David's Anglican Mission, Bonda.
Secondary: 1953, St Augustine's High School.
Studied Economics at Essex University.

Service / Career

1963 - joined Zanu.
Worked as a teacher at Bernard Mizeki, then in Highfield. Taught sons of Josiah Chinamano, Tichafa Parirenyetwa, and Aiden Mwamuka.
1968 - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu.
1979 - attended Lancaster House Conference.
January 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimbizayi_Sanyangare&oldid=113886"