'''January 1980''' - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF. <br/>

'''January 1980''' - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF. <br/>

'''1968''' - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu. <br/>

'''1968''' - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu. <br/>

Worked as a teacher at [[Bernard Mizeki College ]], then in [[Highfield]]. Taught sons of [[Josiah Chinamano]], [[Tichafa Parirenyetwa]], and [[Aiden Mwamuka]]. <br/>

Worked as a teacher at [[Bernard Mizeki]], then in [[Highfield]]. Taught sons of [[Josiah Chinamano]], [[Tichafa Parirenyetwa]], and [[Aiden Mwamuka]]. <br/>

Chimbizayi Ezekiel Caleb Sanyangare was and early nationalist. He was elected to the House of Assembly for Manicaland as a Zanu PF member.

1963 - Active with Zanu in Salisbury

- Active with Zanu in Salisbury 1971 - Maintained Zanu contacts in Malawi

- Maintained Zanu contacts in Malawi 1972 - Joined Zanu steering committee in UK

- Joined Zanu steering committee in UK 1979 - Attended Lancaster House Conference.

- Attended Lancaster House Conference. 1980 - Zanu PF MP, Manicaland

- Zanu PF MP, Manicaland 1981 - Member of Economic Planning and Development Sub-Committee, Nyautare Area. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 27 July 1939, Nyanga.

Father herbalist and wagon driver. Mother devout Anglican Church member. Last born of three children.

Marriage: to Patricia Matsvyi from Hwedza. They have two children.



School / Education

Primary: St David's Anglican Mission, Bonda.

Secondary: 1953, St Augustine's High School.

Studied Economics at Essex University.



Service / Career

1963 - joined Zanu.

Worked as a teacher at Bernard Mizeki College, then in Highfield. Taught sons of Josiah Chinamano, Tichafa Parirenyetwa, and Aiden Mwamuka.

1968 - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu.

1979 - attended Lancaster House Conference.

January 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF.



Events

Further Reading