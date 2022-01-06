Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimbizayi Sanyangare"

Page Discussion
 
Line 21: Line 21:
 
'''1963''' - joined Zanu. <br/>
 
'''1963''' - joined Zanu. <br/>
 
Worked as a teacher at [[Bernard Mizeki College]], then in [[Highfield]]. Taught sons of [[Josiah Chinamano]], [[Tichafa Parirenyetwa]], and [[Aiden Mwamuka]]. <br/>
 
Worked as a teacher at [[Bernard Mizeki College]], then in [[Highfield]]. Taught sons of [[Josiah Chinamano]], [[Tichafa Parirenyetwa]], and [[Aiden Mwamuka]]. <br/>
'''1968''' - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu. <br/>
+
'''1968''' - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for [[Zanu]]. <br/>
 
'''1979''' - attended [[Lancaster House Conference]]. <br/>
 
'''1979''' - attended [[Lancaster House Conference]]. <br/>
 
'''January 1980''' - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF. <br/>
 
'''January 1980''' - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF. <br/>

Latest revision as of 10:56, 6 January 2022

Chimbizayi Ezekiel Caleb Sanyangare was and early nationalist. He was elected to the House of Assembly for Manicaland as a Zanu PF member.

  • 1963 - Active with Zanu in Salisbury
  • 1971 - Maintained Zanu contacts in Malawi
  • 1972 - Joined Zanu steering committee in UK
  • 1979 - Attended Lancaster House Conference.
  • 1980 - Zanu PF MP, Manicaland
  • 1981 - Member of Economic Planning and Development Sub-Committee, Nyautare Area. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 27 July 1939, Nyanga.
Father herbalist and wagon driver. Mother devout Anglican Church member. Last born of three children.
Marriage: to Patricia Matsvyi from Hwedza. They have two children.

School / Education

Primary: St David's Anglican Mission, Bonda.
Secondary: 1953, St Augustine's High School.
Studied Economics at Essex University.

Service / Career

1963 - joined Zanu.
Worked as a teacher at Bernard Mizeki College, then in Highfield. Taught sons of Josiah Chinamano, Tichafa Parirenyetwa, and Aiden Mwamuka.
1968 - left for Malawi. 1971, to the UK. PR and information networks for Zanu.
1979 - attended Lancaster House Conference.
January 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe and campaigned for Zanu PF.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimbizayi_Sanyangare&oldid=113903"