Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chimurenga"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
In Zimbabwe, the word is normally used to refer to 3 revolutions:
 
In Zimbabwe, the word is normally used to refer to 3 revolutions:
*THe [[First Chimurenga]] - First war of liberation
+
*The [[First Chimurenga]] - First war of liberation
 
*The [[Second Chimurenga]] - Second war of liberation that started around 1966 and last until 1980 at Zimbabwe's independence. The war is estimated to have cost more than 30,000 lives.<ref >by David Martin, Phyllis Johnson:  The Chitepo Assassination. ''Page:5  Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1985. ISBN 0 949225 04 5.''</ref>
 
*The [[Second Chimurenga]] - Second war of liberation that started around 1966 and last until 1980 at Zimbabwe's independence. The war is estimated to have cost more than 30,000 lives.<ref >by David Martin, Phyllis Johnson:  The Chitepo Assassination. ''Page:5  Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1985. ISBN 0 949225 04 5.''</ref>
 
*The [[Third Chimurenga]] - War veteran led land invasions that started in the late 90s into the early 00s.
 
*The [[Third Chimurenga]] - War veteran led land invasions that started in the late 90s into the early 00s.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:56, 9 November 2021

Chimurenga is a Shona word which means revolution.

In Zimbabwe, the word is normally used to refer to 3 revolutions:

  • The First Chimurenga - First war of liberation
  • The Second Chimurenga - Second war of liberation that started around 1966 and last until 1980 at Zimbabwe's independence. The war is estimated to have cost more than 30,000 lives.[1]
  • The Third Chimurenga - War veteran led land invasions that started in the late 90s into the early 00s.

References

  1. by David Martin, Phyllis Johnson: The Chitepo Assassination. Page:5 Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1985. ISBN 0 949225 04 5.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chimurenga&oldid=112071"