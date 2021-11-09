Difference between revisions of "Chimurenga"
Chimurenga is a Shona word which means revolution.
In Zimbabwe, the word is normally used to refer to 3 revolutions:
- The First Chimurenga - First war of liberation
- The Second Chimurenga - Second war of liberation that started around 1966 and last until 1980 at Zimbabwe's independence. The war is estimated to have cost more than 30,000 lives.[1]
- The Third Chimurenga - War veteran led land invasions that started in the late 90s into the early 00s.
References
- ↑ by David Martin, Phyllis Johnson: The Chitepo Assassination. Page:5 Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1985. ISBN 0 949225 04 5.