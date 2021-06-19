|description= Edward Takaruza Chindori-Chininga was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF. He was a Member of Parliament for Guruve South, and Minister of Mines and Mining Development from 2000 to 2004. Chindori-Chininga died in a fatal car accident in 2013 in what was called highly suspicious circumstances.

Chindori-Chininga died when his vehicle rammed into a tree at Shinje turn-off along the Harare-Guruve road.

On June 19, 2013, Chindori-Chininga was involved in a fatal road traffic accident. Chindori Chininga had his first accident in March 2012 in [[Mazowe]] and his brother said he had a sense of insecurity since then.

He was also alleged to have voted for former [[MDC-T]] chairman [[Lovemore Moyo]] for the Speaker’s post in the House of Assembly.<ref name="News">Tapiwa Zivira/Cecilia Kamuputa/ Cynthia R Matonhodze/Tinotenda Samukange, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/06/tbt-chindori-chininga-the-life-and-times-in-multimedia/ #TBT: Chindori Chininga: The life and times in Multimedia], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 11, 2020, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

Other allegations levelled against Chindori-Chininga by Zanu-PF included de-campaigning President [[Robert Mugabe]] and supporting Mavambo Kusile Dawn leader [[Simba Makoni]] in the 2008 harmonised elections.

Immediately after his ouster from Copac, there was a reported plot to ouster him from Zanu PF. The Zimbabwe Independent reported that a petition crafted by youth leaders from Guruve, including Zanu PF national youth treasurer [[Obert Mutasa]], started circulating ‘soon after Chindori-Chininga was fired from the Copac.

But Chindori-Chininga was seemingly not deterred as he continued to ‘warn’ Zanu PF of bungling in the constitution making process.

He was suspended and later sacked from the constitution making board on the leaking allegations.

This was after a Zanu PF’s preliminary draft constitution framework leaked to MDC-T and subsequently the media before Zanu PF could present it at Copac.

Zanu PF alleged that Chindori-Chininga was leaking ‘confidential’ party positions and information about the constitution-making process to rival parties.

<blockquote>“Yes, I lost my temper, but Mangwana has been pushing me too hard against the wall…I told him,…ndinokurova! …“It took Minister (Olivia) Muchena and others to restrain us. He (Mangwana) has not only clashed with me from the Zanu-PF side of Copac.”</blockquote>

Zanu PF accused Chindori-Chininga of abusing his two roles, one as a member of Zanu PF’s select committee and the other as chairman of the Copac stakeholders committee. Speaking about the incident, Chindori-Chininga was quoted as saying:

In 2011, he was reportedly involved in a near fistfight with the [[Zanu PF]] co-chairperson of the then [[COPAC]], [[Paul Mangwana]].

[[Nicholas Goche]] said he was invited to join provincial politics alongside Chindori-Chininga by [[Border Gezi]] in 1993.<ref name="S"/>

Chininga was married to Linda. He had a brother named Gilbert.<ref name="ND">MOSES MATENGA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/chindori-chininga-was-killed/ ‘Chindori- Chininga was killed’], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 27, 2013, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref> Chindori-Chininga also left a daughter named Krystal.<ref name="S"/>

'''Edward Takaruza Chindori-Chininga''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]]. He was a Member of Parliament for [[Guruve]] South, and Minister of Mines and Mining Development from 2000 to 2004. Chindori-Chininga died in a fatal car accident in 2013 in what was called highly suspicious circumstances. Prior to his death, an anonymous Facebook page called [[Baba Jukwa]] predicted that Chindori-Chininga would be murdered.

