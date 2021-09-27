Difference between revisions of "Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School"
Revision as of 11:44, 27 September 2021
Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in Shamva District, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Kemp Heaven Farm, P Bag 2074 Shamva.
Telephone: 076-2727
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chindunduma-High-2-810319432452154/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
