'''Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of Trust Schools. <br/> See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
 
'''Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School''' (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in [[Shamva]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Kemp Heaven Farm, P Bag 2074 [[Shamva]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 076-2727 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
|title=Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School
 
|title=Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

Revision as of 11:44, 27 September 2021

Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in Shamva District, Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Kemp Heaven Farm, P Bag 2074 Shamva.
Telephone: 076-2727
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chindunduma-High-2-810319432452154/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

