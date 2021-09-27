Difference between revisions of "Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School''' (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in [[Shamva]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
'''Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School''' (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in [[Shamva]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 45:
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 11:47, 27 September 2021
Chindunduma No 2 Secondary School (Chindunduma 3 High School / Chindunduma Two High School / Chindunduma Two Government Secondary School) is in Shamva District, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Kemp Heaven Farm, P Bag 2074 Shamva.
Telephone: 076-2727
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chindunduma-High-2-810319432452154/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.