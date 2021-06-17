Difference between revisions of "Chinembiri Secondary School"

'''Chinembiri Secondary School''' was established in '''1984'''.

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Chinembiri Secondary School''' is in [[Nyaningwe]], [[Chivi]] District, [[Masvingo Province]] . It is about 80Km from [[Masvingo]].

Location

Address: Private Bag 558, Nyaningwe, Mazorodze Village, Ward 12, Chivi.

Telephone: 037 2301

History

Chinembiri Secondary School was established in 1984.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Chinembiri Secondary School Rises Above Challenges, TellZim News 18 April 2019. http://www.tellzim.com/2019/04/chinembiri-secondary-school-rises-above.html