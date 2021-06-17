Difference between revisions of "Chinembiri Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 12:58, 17 June 2021
Chinembiri Secondary School is in Nyaningwe, Chivi District, Masvingo Province. It is about 80Km from Masvingo.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 558, Nyaningwe, Mazorodze Village, Ward 12, Chivi.
Telephone: 037 2301
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Chinembiri Secondary School was established in 1984.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Chinembiri Secondary School Rises Above Challenges, TellZim News 18 April 2019. http://www.tellzim.com/2019/04/chinembiri-secondary-school-rises-above.html