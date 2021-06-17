Difference between revisions of "Chinembiri Secondary School"

Pindula

Schools [[Masvingo Province]]
'''Chinembiri Secondary School''' is in [[Nyaningwe]], [[Chivi]] District, [[Masvingo Province]]. It is about 80Km from [[Masvingo]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Private Bag 558, Nyaningwe, Mazorodze Village, Ward 12, Chivi. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 037 2301 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
'''Chinembiri Secondary School''' was established in '''1984'''. 
  
 
==School Grounds==
==Events==
 
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.  
 
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.  
 
  
 
==Associations==
==Further Reading==
''Chinembiri Secondary School Rises Above Challenges'', ''TellZim News'' '''18 April 2019'''.
http://www.tellzim.com/2019/04/chinembiri-secondary-school-rises-above.html
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
Chinembiri Secondary School is in Nyaningwe, Chivi District, Masvingo Province. It is about 80Km from Masvingo.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Private Bag 558, Nyaningwe, Mazorodze Village, Ward 12, Chivi.
Telephone: 037 2301
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Chinembiri Secondary School was established in 1984.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Chinembiri Secondary School Rises Above Challenges, TellZim News 18 April 2019. http://www.tellzim.com/2019/04/chinembiri-secondary-school-rises-above.html

