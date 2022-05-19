Difference between revisions of "Chinhamora"
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora retunred to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.