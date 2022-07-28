Difference between revisions of "Chinhamora"
Revision as of 06:03, 28 July 2022
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chinomora returned to Parliament:
- Kenneth Bute of Zanu PF with 13 525 votes,
- Anathasio Mushimbo of ZUM with 1 586 votes.
Turnout - 16 393 voters or 42.08 %