Revision as of 06:03, 28 July 2022

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chinomora returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 16 393 voters or 42.08 %

