Difference between revisions of "Chinhamora"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] Chinamora returned to [[Parliament]]:
|+
|+
|+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] Chinamorareturned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Herbert Ushewokunze|Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze]] of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
* [[Herbert Ushewokunze|Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze]] of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
* [[Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
* [[Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
* [[Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya]] of UANC - 799 votes.
* [[Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya]] of UANC - 799 votes.
|−
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Chinomora returned to [[Parliament]]:
|+
In the 1990Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Chinomorareturned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Kenneth Bute]] of Zanu PF with 13 525 votes,
* [[Kenneth Bute]] of Zanu PF with 13 525 votes,
* [[Anathasio Mushimbo]] of ZUM with 1 586 votes.
* [[Anathasio Mushimbo]] of ZUM with 1 586 votes.
|Line 18:
|Line 20:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 06:05, 28 July 2022
Chinhamora / Chinamora / Chinomora
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chinomora returned to Parliament:
- Kenneth Bute of Zanu PF with 13 525 votes,
- Anathasio Mushimbo of ZUM with 1 586 votes.
Turnout - 16 393 voters or 42.08 %