In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] Chinamora returned to [[Parliament]]:
Chinhamora / Chinamora / Chinomora
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Chinamora''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
* [[Herbert Ushewokunze|Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze]] of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.  
 
* [[Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.  
 
* [[Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya]] of UANC - 799 votes.  
 
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Chinomora returned to [[Parliament]]:  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chinomora''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Kenneth Bute]] of Zanu PF with 13 525 votes,
 
* [[Anathasio Mushimbo]] of ZUM with 1 586 votes.
 
[[Category:Places]]
Chinhamora / Chinamora / Chinomora

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chinomora returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 16 393 voters or 42.08 %

