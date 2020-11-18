The [[Bhundu Boys]], a famous musical outfit led by [[Biggie Tembo]] belonging to the '''1980'''s also emerged from Chinhoyi and the group also dedicated a song "Viva Chinhoyi" in which they celebrated the historical and symbolic meaning of the town.<ref name="youtube">, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfO37TQ2zU Viva Chinhoyi],''Youtube'', published:21 Mar 2013,retrieved:30 Mar 2015"</ref> <br/>

Chinhoyi is home to a number of popular figures in Zimbabwe. These include [[Phillip Chiyangwa]], a businessman cum politician aligned to the ruling [http://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_African_National_Union_-_Patriotic_Front ZANU-PF] party. The [[Bhundu Boys]], a famous musical outfit led by [[Biggie Tembo]] belonging to the 1980s also emerged from Chinhoyi and the group also dedicated a song "Viva Chinhoyi" in which they celebrated the historical and symbolic meaning of the town.<ref name="youtube">, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfO37TQ2zU Viva Chinhoyi],''Youtube'', published:21 Mar 2013,retrieved:30 Mar 2015"</ref> The late music icon [[Cephas Mashakada]] was also from the small this town.<ref name="youtube">, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfO37TQ2zU Viva Chinhoyi],''Youtube'', published:21 Mar 2013,retrieved:30 Mar 2015"</ref>

Chinhoyi is a town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is also the administrative capital of the province. The town has a great historical significance attached to it in Zimbabwe. It has also been celebrated for its natural wonders which include the Chinhoyi Caves.

Background

During the Rhodesia era, Chinhoyi was known as Sinoia. It was home to a number of commercial white farmers most of whom were concentrated in the Nemakonde area. The place was also home to locals who were employed in farms, while others lived in communal areas surrounding the town.

Chinhoyi is home to a number of popular figures in Zimbabwe. These include Phillip Chiyangwa, a businessman cum politician aligned to ZANU-PF party.

The Bhundu Boys, a famous musical outfit led by Biggie Tembo belonging to the 1980s also emerged from Chinhoyi and the group also dedicated a song "Viva Chinhoyi" in which they celebrated the historical and symbolic meaning of the town.[1]

The late music icon Cephas Mashakada was also from the small this town.[1]

Chinhoyi local government is Chinhoyi Municipality.

Population

Chinhoyi is home to about 61,739 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans. (figures as at 2012)

Historical Significance

Chinhoyi has been celebrated as an iconic place which gave birth to the country's independence. This is due to the fact that the first gunshots by the freedom fighters were fired in this small town and this signalled the beginning of the liberation struggle which was also known as the Second Chimurenga. It was on the 28th of April 1966 when a group of 7 guerrillas sneaked into the country from Zambia where they had received their military training by the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army.[2] The seven soldiers namely David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon C Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu went on a mission to destabilize the settlers. The seven brave fighters were only killed after running out of ammunition having relentlessly fought the Rhodesian Security Forces which included its air force, ground force and cavalry.[2] They are said to have downed a Rhodesian helicopter during the battle and killed 25 soldiers.[3] It is known today as the Battle of Chinhoyi.

Attractions

Chinhoyi Caves

A Scenic View of Chinhoyi Caves

Chinhoyi Caves Recreational Park covers a large area only 20 acres of it in the vicinity of the actual Caves are used by the public. The traditional name for the Caves is "Chirorodziva" which means the "Pool of the Fallen".[4] The name was derived from an incident which took place in the 1830s when the Angoni Tribe, who were moving northwards surprised people living near the Caves and flung them into the pool. The area close to the caves was first declared a National Monument and in 1957 it was declared a National Park with its existing boundaries. It was then redesignated as a Recreational Park in 1975. The Caves consist of a system of tunnels and caverns.[4] The Caves are composed mainly of the sunlit "Sleeping Pool" and the artificially lit Dark Cave. The Sleeping Pool is 46 metres below the ground level and is accessible in two ways.

Some Activites

Chinhoyi town houses the Chinhoyi University of Technology, one of the state-owned universities in Zimbabwe. The institution enrols thousands of students each year and employs hundreds of professionals and this adds the much-needed hype to the town all year round. In addition, the town also boasts of a three-star hotel, the Chinhoyi Hotel which is famous for its hosting of business conferences, academic expos and as well as other social gatherings.

Diesel Saga

In 2007 at the height of economic crisis in Zimbabwe, an alleged ancestral sprit in the person of Rotina Mavhunga claimed that diesel was oozing out of a rock in a mountain in Chinhoyi. A high level delegation led by ministers Kembo Mohadi, Sydney Sekeramayi and Didymus Mutasa was sent by president Robert Mugabe to confirm. They were duped int paying to beast and Z$5 Million for the rituals to take place in order for the then rare commondity to eb accessed. It eventually turned out that the whlse diesel stroy was not real and the peole behind were arrested.[5]



















