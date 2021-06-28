Difference between revisions of "Chinhoyi 2 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Chinhoyi 2 High School''' is in Chemagamba, [[
|+
'''Chinhoyi 2 High School''' is in Chemagamba, [[]], [[Makonde]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:53, 28 June 2021
Chinhoyi 2 High School is in Chemagamba, Chinhoyi, Makonde District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Shandore Rd, Near Chemagamba ZRP. (Cold Stream). P. Bag 7590, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: (067) 22846
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/chinhoyi2high/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.