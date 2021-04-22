Difference between revisions of "Chinhoyi Caves Motel"

Pindula

The '''Chinhoyi Caves Motel''' is a walking distance from the [[Chinhoyi Caves]].  
 
   
 
   
 
==Location==
 
==Location==

The Chinhoyi Caves Motel is a walking distance from the Chinhoyi Caves.

Location

Address:
Telephone: :
Cell:
Email: zimparkschinhoyicavesmotel@gmail.com
Web: http://www.chinhoyicavesmotel.org/ [1]


History

Other information

Further Reading

