Difference between revisions of "Chinhoyi High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Mashonaland West Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Associat...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Mashonaland West Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 36:
|Line 38:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:41, 28 June 2021
Chinhoyi High School is in Chinhoyi, Makonde District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 1 Acacia Ave, Orange Grove, P. Bag 7633, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: (067) 2122372
Cell:
Email:
Web:
The school is about 2km north of town centre on the A1 road to Karoi and Kariba.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Chinhoyi High School was established in 1960.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.