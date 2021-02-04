Difference between revisions of "Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital"

Acting Mashonaland West medical director, Dr [[Tapiwa Dhliwayo ]] said he could not give current statistics of the health personnel that have tested positive since the outbreak but said more staff had tested positive for the pandemic.

The hospital’s superintendent, Dr [[Collet Mawire]] was however upbeat that the newly opened isolation centre which is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery was going to give emergency and life-saving health care to at least 600 of its workers some of whom are front liners. The isolation centre will have16 registered general nurses, two sisters-in charge, a matron and at least one or two doctors. The isolation centre was officially opened by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution [[Mary Mliswa Chikoka]]. Most of the advanced machinery at the isolation centre was provided by various well-wishers, which included the Chinese embassy, [[Zimplats]] and [[ Great Dyke Investments]] (GDI). Efforts were being made to source for more PPEs to protect staff from contracting the disease.

In '''February 2021''', it was revealed that over 66 health personnel including nurses and doctors at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital had tested positive. A shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, (PPEs) was said to be the reason.

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, is Mashonaland West’s referral health institution which services the province’s Zvimba, Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba districts.

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.





1 Shandore Road, Cold Stream, Chinhoyi

PO Box 17 Chinhoyi 17°21'38.8"S 30°12'31.4"E

Tel: +263 67 2124420, +263 67 22305

Cell: 0712 045 648, 0774 336 760

Email:

Website:



Organisation Structure

Offers / Events

