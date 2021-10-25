'''Chinhoyi University of Technology''' has a mandate for teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. The main focus of ''' Chinhoyi University of Technology ''' is to lead the way in finding solutions to national problems. <br/>

The '''Chinhoyi University of Technology''' (CUT) started as a degree program that was established under the auspices of the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) in '''1999'''. It was established as part of the recommendation of the Chetsanga Commission to devolve Chinhoyi Technical Teachers College and other similar colleges into degree granting institutions. This process saw the birth of the Chinhoyi Degree programmes offering two degrees - that is , ''Production Engineering'' and ''Hospitality and Tourism''. The Chinhoyi Degree programmes operated under the University of Zimbabwe from '''1999''' to '''2001''' when '''Chinhoyi University of Technology''' was established through the Act of Parliament number 15. President [[Robert Mugabe]] was Chancellor and leading the administration was Professor [[Charles Muchemwa Nherera]], Acting Pro Vice Chancellor. The Chancellor and Vice Chancellor were installed on '''23 November 2003'''.

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

(November 2021)

Address: Chinhoyi University of Technology, Private Bag 7724, Chinhoyi.

Telephone: +263 6721 22203-5

Procurement Office: +263 67 2124047

Student Accounts Office: +263 67 2129461

Cash Office: +263 67 2126024

Cell:

Email: studentsaccountscut.ac.zw, cashofficecut.ac.zw.

Web: https://www.cut.ac.zw/welcome/about, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/chinhoyi.university/



History

Thrust/Core Business Of The University Chinhoyi University of Technology has a mandate for teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. The main focus of Chinhoyi University of Technology is to lead the way in finding solutions to national problems.

The University motto is “Technology, Innovation and Wealth”.

