Latest revision as of 14:33, 5 August 2021

Chinyudze Secondary School is in Headlands, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chinyudze Rural Service Centre, Chinyudze West, Ward 7, Makoni Village 23, Headlands.
Telephone: 025822411
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

