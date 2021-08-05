Difference between revisions of "Chinyudze Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 14:33, 5 August 2021
Chinyudze Secondary School is in Headlands, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chinyudze Rural Service Centre, Chinyudze West, Ward 7, Makoni Village 23, Headlands.
Telephone: 025822411
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.