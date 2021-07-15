Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chipadze Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
+
'''Chipadze Secondary School''' is in [[Bindura]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 43: Line 43:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Chipadze Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
Line 50: Line 50:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 12:15, 15 July 2021

Chipadze Secondary School is in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chipadze_Secondary_School&oldid=108171"