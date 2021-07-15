Difference between revisions of "Chipadze Secondary School"
Revision as of 12:38, 15 July 2021
Chipadze Secondary School (there is also Chipadze Farm School) is in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chipadze Chaminuka St / Chipadze Farm Village, P.O. Box 332, Bindura.
Telephone: 071-6748, 0271 6748, 0271 7981, 0271 7435.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
