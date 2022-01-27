The word Chipangali comes from the Chinyanja language in eastern Zambia where Viv Wilson originally began his career in with the Zambia Government as a tsetse-fly control operator, it is here that the whole concept of Chipangali was born and derived. The word means ‘open friendly country’.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Location

When to visit: Open daily Tuesday to Sunday 8:30 am to 4 pm

Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable

From Central Bulawayo take the Harare Road (A5) and turn right onto Cecil Avenue, 3.5 KM turn left onto the Gwanda Road (A6) 28.2 KM reach Chipangali.[1]

Background

Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage was founded in 1973 by ex-game ranger Viv and Paddy Wilson to care for orphaned, injured, abandoned, abused or confiscated wild animals in southern Africa. Chipangali is not a zoo.

Wherever possible, rescued animals and birds are rehabilitated and returned to the wild. If safe release into their natural habitat is not possible, animals are cared for and kept for educational purposes and zoological study. In the case of endangered species, captive breeding programs may also be undertaken.

Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage is a registered Welfare Organization (38/77) in Zimbabwe.

The word Chipangali comes from the Chinyanja language in eastern Zambia where Viv Wilson originally began his career in with the Zambia Government as a tsetse-fly control operator, it is here that the whole concept of Chipangali was born and derived. The word means ‘open friendly country’.

Pictures and Videos

Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage





