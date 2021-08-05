Difference between revisions of "Chipangayi High School"
Latest revision as of 13:41, 5 August 2021
Chipangayi High School is in Chipinge rural, Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: Chipangayi Secondary, Ward 5, Chipinge Rural, Chipinge
Telephone: 024392
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Govt starts evacuation in Manicaland as Cyclone Chalane approaches, ZimCitizen, 29 December 2020, https://www.zimcitizen.com/tag/chipangayi-secondary-school/ The government has announced several evacuation centres in Manicaland province as the threat of tropical depression Chalane looms. With the memories of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in 2019…