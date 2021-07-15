Difference between revisions of "Chipindura High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Chipindura High School''' is in [[Bindura]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
'''Chipindura High School''' is in [[Bindura]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 35:
|Line 37:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 47:
|Line 43:
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 11:18, 15 July 2021
Chipindura High School is in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 743 Artherstone Road, Chipindura Linets, PO Box 317, Bindura.
Telephone: 02717927, 02717926, 02716856, +263 77 184 4747
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/chipshigh/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.