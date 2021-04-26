Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 28: Line 28:
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
It is home to about 18,860 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
+
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.  
  
  
Line 38: Line 38:
 
}}
 
}}
  
+
See [[List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]' <br/>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:26, 26 April 2021

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.



See List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers'

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chipinge&oldid=102538"