==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 18,860 people
It is home to about 18,860 people.
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:26, 26 April 2021
Chipinge
|Population
(2009)
|18,860
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers'