It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.  
 
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.  
  
See [[St Peter's Checheche]] Hospital. <br/>
See [[List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==References==
 
Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.



References

