It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.  
 
See [[Mutema High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Peter's Checheche]] Hospital. <br/>
 
See [[List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
==References==
 
==References==

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See Mutema High School.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


References

