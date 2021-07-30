Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"
Chipinge
|Population
(2009)
|18,860
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.