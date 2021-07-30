Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:40, 30 July 2021

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


References

