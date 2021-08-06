Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"
It is home ('''2020''') to about 18,860 people.
See [[Musani Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Mutema High School]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Chipinge
|Population
(2009)
|18,860
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.