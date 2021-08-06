Pindula

See [[St Peter's Checheche]] Hospital. <br/>
 
See [[Checheche Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
See [[Chibuwe High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Musani Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Chibuwe High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Musani Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Musani Secondary School]]. <br/>

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


