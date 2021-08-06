Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"
See [[St Peter's Checheche]] Hospital.
See [[St Peter's Checheche]] Hospital. <br/>
See [[Chibuwe High School]].
See [[Chibuwe High School]]. <br/>
See [[Musani Secondary School]].
See [[Musani Secondary School]]. <br/>
Chipinge
|Population
(2009)
|18,860
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.
See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.