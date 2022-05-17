'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].

The '''1985''' general election for [[parliament]] returned:

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.



See Checheche Secondary School.

See Chibuwe High School.

See Musani Secondary School.

See Mutema High School.



