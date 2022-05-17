Pindula

The '''1985''' general election for [[parliament]] returned:
* [[Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole]] Zanu - 16 461 votes.
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
  
 
Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

The 1985 general election for parliament returned:

Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.


References

