Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"

Page Discussion
 
Line 39: Line 39:
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
The '''1985''' general election for [[parliament]] returned:  
+
The [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] for [[parliament]] returned:  
* [[Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole]] Zanu - 16 461 votes.
+
* [[Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole]] [[ZANU]] - 16 461 votes.
 
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
 
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
 
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
 
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.

Latest revision as of 07:20, 17 May 2022

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chipinge&oldid=117741"