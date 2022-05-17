Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
The 1985 for [[parliament]] returned:
* [[Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole]] - 16 461 votes.
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
Latest revision as of 07:20, 17 May 2022
Chipinge
|Population
(2009)
|18,860
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.
See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.
The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:
- Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole ZANU - 16 461 votes.
- William Hlebeni Ndangana Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
- Benjamin Sibiya PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.