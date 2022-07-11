'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].

* [[Henry Moyana]] of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.

* [[Killian Mvududu]] of ZUM with 8 721 votes,

* [[Wiseman Zengeni]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 8 970 votes,

* [[Goodson Sithole]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 5 347 votes.

* [[Joseph Muzite]] of Zanu PF with 7 065 votes,

* [[Gordon Mushakavanhu]] of ZUM with 10 087 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chipinge North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.



See Checheche Secondary School.

See Chibuwe High School.

See Musani Secondary School.

See Mutema High School.



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

