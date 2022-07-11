Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"

Page Discussion
 
Line 43: Line 43:
 
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
 
* [[William Ndangana|William Hlebeni Ndangana]] Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
 
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
 
* [[Benjamin Sibiya]] PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
 +
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chipinge North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Gordon Mushakavanhu]] of ZUM with 10 087 votes,
 +
* [[Joseph Muzite]] of Zanu PF with 7 065 votes,
 +
* [[Goodson Sithole]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 5 347 votes.
 +
Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %
 +
 +
Chipinge South returned:
 +
* [[Wiseman Zengeni]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 8 970 votes,
 +
* [[Killian Mvududu]] of ZUM with 8 721 votes,
 +
* [[Henry Moyana]] of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.
 +
Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %
  
 
'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].
 
'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].

Latest revision as of 08:25, 11 July 2022

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chipinge&oldid=118836"