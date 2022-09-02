Difference between revisions of "Chipinge"
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
The [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] for [[parliament]] returned:
* [[Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole]] [[ZANU]] - 16 461 votes.
* [[Henry Moyana]] of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.
Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %
'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Chipinge
Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.
See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.
See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.
Govrnment
The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:
- Goodson Guhu Mushakaanhu Sithole ZANU - 16 461 votes.
- William Hlebeni Ndangana Zanu PF - 15 625 votes.
- Benjamin Sibiya PF-ZAPU - 838 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:
- Gordon Mushakavanhu of ZUM with 10 087 votes,
- Joseph Muzite of Zanu PF with 7 065 votes,
- Goodson Sithole of ZANU–Ndonga with 5 347 votes.
Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %
Chipinge South returned:
- Wiseman Zengeni of ZANU–Ndonga with 8 970 votes,
- Killian Mvududu of ZUM with 8 721 votes,
- Henry Moyana of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.
Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %
Musikavanhu is a constituency south west of Chipinge.
Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.