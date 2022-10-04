Pindula

Revision as of 08:25, 4 October 2022

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Chipinge South returned:

Musikavanhu is a constituency south west of Chipinge.

Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.


