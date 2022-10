* [[Elijah Magaa]] of MDC with 3 283 votes,

* [[Elijah Magaa ] ]] of MDC with 3 283 votes,

* [[Enock Porusingazi]] of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

* [[Enock Porusingazi]] of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

* [[Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

* [[Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.



See Checheche Secondary School.

See Chibuwe High School.

See Musani Secondary School.

See Mutema High School.



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.



Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Gordon Mushakavanhu of ZUM with 10 087 votes,

Joseph Muzite of Zanu PF with 7 065 votes,

Goodson Sithole of ZANU–Ndonga with 5 347 votes.

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Wiseman Zengeni of ZANU–Ndonga with 8 970 votes,

Killian Mvududu of ZUM with 8 721 votes,

Henry Moyana of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Chipinge South returned:

Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

Elijah Magaa of MDC with 3 283 votes,

Piko Hlahla, Independent, with 182 votes.

Musikavanhu is a constituency south west of Chipinge.

Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.