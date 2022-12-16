Pindula

'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].
 
'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].

Chipinge
Population
 (2009)
18,860

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.

See Checheche Secondary School.
See Chibuwe High School.
See Musani Secondary School.
See Mutema High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Chipinge South returned:

Musikavanhu is a constituency south west of Chipinge.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge Central returned to Parliament:

Total 18 215 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge East returned to Parliament:

Total 14 027 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge South returned to Parliament:

  • Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 8 302 votes or 53.73 percent,
  • Meki Makuyana of MDC–T with 5 764 votes or 37.30 percent,
  • Rodger Maposa of MDC–N with 934 votes or 6.04 percent,
  • 1 others with 452 votes or 2.93 percent.

Total 15 452 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

Total 11 955 votes


Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.


References

