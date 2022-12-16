'''Chipinge''' Local Government is [[Chipinge RDC]] and [[Chipinge Town Council]].

[[Musikavanhu]] is a constituency south west of '''Chipinge'''.

Chipinge is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home (2020) to about 18,860 people.

See St Peter's Checheche Hospital.



See Checheche Secondary School.

See Chibuwe High School.

See Musani Secondary School.

See Mutema High School.



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.



Government

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Gordon Mushakavanhu of ZUM with 10 087 votes,

Joseph Muzite of Zanu PF with 7 065 votes,

Goodson Sithole of ZANU–Ndonga with 5 347 votes.

Turnout - 24 323 votes or 52.51 %

Chipinge South returned:

Wiseman Zengeni of ZANU–Ndonga with 8 970 votes,

Killian Mvududu of ZUM with 8 721 votes,

Henry Moyana of Zanu PF with 3 616 votes.

Turnout - 22 309 votes or 47.62 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North returned to Parliament:

Chipinge South returned:

Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

Elijah Magaa of MDC with 3 283 votes,

Piko Hlahla, Independent, with 182 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge Central returned to Parliament:

Raymore Machingura of Zanu PF with 12 995 votes or 71.34 percent,

Reketayi Semwayo of MDC–T with 4 290 votes or 23.55 percent,

Miriam Matengure of MDC–N with 930 votes or 5.11 percent,

Total 18 215 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge East returned to Parliament:

Win Mlambo of Zanu PF with 7 422 votes or 52.91 percent,

Mathias Mlambo of MDC–T with 5 748 votes or 40.98 percent,

Liberty Nkomo Bandama of MDC–N with 637 votes or 4.54 percent,

1 other with 220 votes or 1.57 percent.

Total 14 027 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge South returned to Parliament:

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 8 302 votes or 53.73 percent,

Meki Makuyana of MDC–T with 5 764 votes or 37.30 percent,

Rodger Maposa of MDC–N with 934 votes or 6.04 percent,

1 others with 452 votes or 2.93 percent.

Total 15 452 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,

Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,

Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,

2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes



Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council.



